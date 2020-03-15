BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Markets announced Sunday that it is temporarily limiting hours of operations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tops says it is changing its hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which will allow stores to restock and continue to maintain increased sanitation levels. However, stores that typically close earlier will continue to maintain their existing hours.

These hours will be in effect until further notice.

Tops is not the only store to change its hours. Both Walmart and Wegmans announced earlier in the week that they have temporarily changed their hours for similar reasons.

