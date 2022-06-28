Tops, Starbucks donate $3K to YMCA in honor of customer

Ruth Horucy goes to the stores almost every day but hasn't recently due to a fall.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Go to a place every day and you won't just have a second home.

"Oh my gosh yes. I lived here (at Tops and Starbucks)," said Ruth Horucy. "Tops and Starbucks (employees) are my families."

However, it's been a while since Horucy has been able to see all of her family at Tops and Starbucks.

She had a fall and has needed several surgeries, and still has another left to go.

She also hasn't been able to work at an after-school program for the YMCA, one she holds close to her heart.

So now her Tops and Starbucks family is giving back to the YMCA in honor of Ruth with $3,000.

"That's why we want you here today to let you know how special you are and how much you've touched us so thank you," said Joe Rizzo, regional director of Starbucks.

Its money Ruth says will go a long way.. after COVID really impacted the families who utilize the YMCA.