BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Tops Friendly Markets announced a new policy in order to ensure there's enough meat to meet demand amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The company placed limits on fresh beef, fresh pork and fresh chicken. Each customer is allowed two packages of each.

The new policy went into effect over the weekend. The policy is in place until further notice.

