Tops restarts plastic bag ban in New York stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Don't forget your reusable bags the next time you go grocery shopping at Tops.

Starting Monday, plastic shopping bags will no longer be available at Tops stores in New York State. Tops temporarily allowed plastic bags to help with sanitation concerns with reusable bags during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tops issued a statement back in March saying, "While the plastic bag ban is still in effect in New York State, they did delay the enforcement of it at this point until May 15th. Tops is temporarily not enforcing it in order to help with sanitation concerns surrounding reusable bags and COVID-19."