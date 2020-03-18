BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Markets are making accommodations for senior citizens to get their shopping done during the coronavirus crisis.

Starting Thursday, March 19 and every Tuesday and Thursday until further notice, those 60 years old and older will be able to have the store to themselves from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Tops says employees will not ask for ID trusting the community will not abuse the privilege. The chain also reminds shoppers curbside and pickup delivery both remain available as an alternate shopping solution.

RELATED: Wegmans cutting back further on hours of operation

RELATED: Tops temporarily changes hours in response to coronavirus

RELATED: Dollar General asks stores to dedicate first hour of each day to senior shoppers