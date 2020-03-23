BUFFALO, N.Y. — With so many people out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak, one local grocery chain is looking to add to its ranks.

Tops Markets announced Monday it's looking to hire for both temporary and part time positions.

You can visit any one of the store's 162 locations, the warehouse in Lancaster or on line at TopsMarkets.com/Jobs to learn more.

