Tops limiting purchase of certain items

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the holiday shopping season grows near and COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Western New York region, Tops is once again limiting the quantity of several items that shoppers are allowed to purchase.
Tops says on its website that several items are being limited per customer to allow for as much available inventory to assist as many customers as possible.
As of November 16, the following items are being limited:
- Bath tissue multi-packs - limit one per customer
- Paper towel multi-packs - limit one per customer
- Household cleaners - limit one per customer
- Baby wipes - limit two per customer
- Disinfectant sprays - limit one per customer
- Disinfectant wipes - limit one per customer
- Oatmeal - limit two per customer
- Peanut butter - limit two per customer
- Sugar (all brands and sizes) - limit two per customer
- Liquid hand soap - limit two per customer
- Paper napkins - limit two per customer
- Kitchen trash bags - limit two per customer
- Freezer bags - limit two per customer
- Storage bags - limit two per customer
- Disposable paper plates - limit two per customer
- Disposable rubber/latex or nitrile gloves - limit two per customer
According to a spokesperson for Tops, these limitations have been put in place out of an abundance of caution, adding that Tops has ample resources at its disposal to source from.
The Tops website further states, "As we continue to best serve you and our community, we are working diligently to get the products you need on the shelves as quickly as possible. Manufacturers are trying to meet high demand right now for household products like paper, detergents, cleaners, and other essentials like bread, canned and frozen foods. At times, we may be temporarily out of something. Or we have to limit the number of items you can purchase so that we can serve all customers."