Tops limiting purchase of certain items

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the holiday shopping season grows near and COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Western New York region, Tops is once again limiting the quantity of several items that shoppers are allowed to purchase.

Tops says on its website that several items are being limited per customer to allow for as much available inventory to assist as many customers as possible.

As of November 16, the following items are being limited:

Bath tissue multi-packs - limit one per customer

Paper towel multi-packs - limit one per customer

Household cleaners - limit one per customer

Baby wipes - limit two per customer

Disinfectant sprays - limit one per customer

Disinfectant wipes - limit one per customer

Oatmeal - limit two per customer

Peanut butter - limit two per customer

Sugar (all brands and sizes) - limit two per customer

Liquid hand soap - limit two per customer

Paper napkins - limit two per customer

Kitchen trash bags - limit two per customer

Freezer bags - limit two per customer

Storage bags - limit two per customer

Disposable paper plates - limit two per customer

Disposable rubber/latex or nitrile gloves - limit two per customer

According to a spokesperson for Tops, these limitations have been put in place out of an abundance of caution, adding that Tops has ample resources at its disposal to source from.