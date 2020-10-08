Tops introducing new flash sales to sell food nearing its sell-by date

The new program, called Flashfood will first be offered at six stores in WNY.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Tops Friendly Markets will start a new program at six WNY stores this month offering substantial sales on food that is creeping close to its sell-by date.

The new program, called Flashfood, will offer customers the chance to buy food like produce, dairy, meat and bakery items at up to 50% off when they approach their sell-by date.

Flashfood will be available through the Flashfood app, which is where the sales will show up. Shoppers can buy items straight on the app and then pick them up at one of the locations.

“At Tops, social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of our mission, upholding standards that ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing customers with sustainably sourced, high-quality products, at a great value,” said Jeff Culhane, senior vice president of sales and merchandising for Tops. “The Flashfood program fits right into our business model and we’re excited to bring this unique, money saving opportunity to our customers.”

The program will be available at the following six Tops locations: