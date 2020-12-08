Tops hosting open house hiring event August 18

Tops is currently looking to fill 100 positions. The positions are full-time and part-time jobs in its warehouse and transportation centers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job? Tops Friendly Markets is looking to fill 100 positions positions immediately. Tops says it is looking for hardworking, active people to fill full-time and part-time jobs in its warehouse and transportation centers.

Tops will be hosting an open house hiring event on August 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tops Lancaster warehouse. Anyone 18 years old or older is welcome to attend the event.

According to Tops, some candidates can earn a minimum of $17 per hour plus $1,000 bonus within 90 days.

Tops is currently looking to hire the following positions:

Warehouse Selectors

Sanitation Associates

CDL Class A Drivers

Maintenance Mechanic

“We’re really excited to be hosting this event,” said Kristine Wydro, director of human resources for Tops Friendly Markets. “Tops is always looking to add great new associates to our team and this will give interested applicants the chance to interview and even walk away with a job offer on the spot. By becoming a member of Tops Distribution team, you'll be playing a critical role in supplying Tops stores with the products they need to meet customers' needs. Whether you become a selector at their Grocery and Perishable Distribution Center in Lancaster, NY or Tops Frozen Distribution Center in West Seneca, NY, or a Driver on the Transportation team, you'll be providing essential support to Tops network of stores.”