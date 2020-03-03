ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tops announced Tuesday a seven-year experiment of operating a concept store in Orchard Park will come to an end.

Orchard Fresh, located on North Buffalo Street, will close to the public no later than April 4. Catering, cake and entertaining operations will continue until all orders are filled.

Tops officials say the decision was not made lightly and stress it is in no way a reflection of the performance or dedication of those who work there. All impacted employees will be offered positions in other areas of the company.