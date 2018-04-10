BUFFALO, N.Y. - Tops Friendly Markets is the latest grocery store chain to offer grocery store a pick-up and delivery service option for shoppers.

Tops announced Thursday that it has partnered with Instacart to offer 'Tops Grocery Pick Up' for shoppers at 3 locations in Western New York.

4250 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg

2351 Maple Road, Williamsville

890 Young Street, Tonawanda.

Tops Grocery Pick Up allows shoppers to easily order their groceries online thru Tops Instacart (www.topsmarkets.com/instacart), and select their preferred pickup time frame between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"We strive to continue to make our consumer experience easier and more convenient and we are excited to bring this next evolution of service to our customers," said Jill Sirica, manager of digital marketing for Tops Friendly Markets.

To help celebrate the kickoff off, Tops is offering a deal for first time Instacart users. You can use the promo code "TopsFall" when using the service. By entering this code you will receive $15 off your first order. This code is valid through 12/01/18.

Shoppers can begin using the service on Sunday, October 7.

