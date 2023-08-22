Topping-off ceremony held for new Nexgistics Headquarters

A topping-off ceremony was held on Tuesday for the new Nexgistics Headquarters that is being built in Corfu.

CORFU, N.Y. — Nexgistics has begun construction on its new $17.6 million headquarters that is being built in Corfu. The new building is being completed by Monante Construction and will have state-of-the-art features and a design that will prioritize sustainability and functionality.

The new building is scheduled to be open by the end of 2023 and will be a 140,000-square-foot facility.

On Tuesday the company celebrated a huge milestone as the final piece of steel for the construction was hoisted in the air to signal the next step in it being built. The milestone known as a 'Topping-off' ceremony honored that milestone tradition.

The ceremony included key company stakeholders, local officials, and other project partners in attendance. Steve Northman, President of NEXgistics, kicked off the ceremony with a message to the crowd.

He said "We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone for our new headquarters. This modern facility will embody our company values of innovation, collaboration, and growth. It will serve as a hub for our talented team to better serve our clients as we grow right here in Western New York."

The new building will support 24 jobs, and be an additional direct and indirect benefit to the region, as well as bring significant economic activity to Corfu.

“Reaching the topping-off milestone is an exciting accomplishment, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NEXgistics to bring their vision to life,” said Doug Elia, President of Montante Construction. “We are proud to create a space that enables NEXgistics to grow and invest in our community for years to come.”