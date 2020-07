The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for Tuesday night's drawing was sold in Buffalo.

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Southwestern Avenue in Buffalo. When redeemed, the ticket will be worth $31,152.50 before taxes.

A second winning ticket worth the same amount was sold in the Bronx.