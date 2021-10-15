Top-prize TAKE 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

The ticket, worth $42,804.50, was sold for the October 14 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you bought a TAKE 5 ticket for Thursday evening's drawing, check your numbers because you may be holding a winner.

The New York Lottery says a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Buffalo.

The winning numbers are: 11, 15, 28, 29, 38.

The ticket for the October 14 evening drawing was purchased at Four Brotherz, Inc., located at 117 Colvin Avenue.

The ticket is worth $42,804.50. Tickets may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.