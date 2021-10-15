Top-prize TAKE 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you bought a TAKE 5 ticket for Thursday evening's drawing, check your numbers because you may be holding a winner.
The New York Lottery says a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Buffalo.
The winning numbers are: 11, 15, 28, 29, 38.
The ticket for the October 14 evening drawing was purchased at Four Brotherz, Inc., located at 117 Colvin Avenue.
The ticket is worth $42,804.50. Tickets may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Midday drawings are at 2:30 p.m. and evening drawings are at 10:30 p.m. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.