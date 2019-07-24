NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Some of the world's best drum corps were in Western New York on Tuesday night. Six of the top drum corps from Drum Corps International competed at the Rhythm at the Rapids at the Niagara Falls High School.

A variety of teams participated, including the 7th Regiment of New London, Connecticut; the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan; the Southwind of Mobile, Alabama; the Spartans of Nashua, New Hampshire; the Heat Wave of Cape Coral, Florida, and the Les Stentors of Sherbrooke, Quebec.

All of this is a prelude to the annual Drums Along the Waterfront competition, which returns for its 22nd year at New Era Field in August.