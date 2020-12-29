Top book choices at Buffalo & Erie County public libraries for 2020

The top picks ranged from best-selling novels to young adult and children's books.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What were the most requested and popular books at the Buffalo and Erie County public libraries in 2020?

The top picks ranged from best-selling novels to young adult and children's books.

More than 390,000 library patrons use the 37 locations within the Buffalo and Erie County public library system and bookmobile.

Here's the list for 2020:



Most requested book

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Adult Fiction – most popular title

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Adult Non-Fiction – most popular title

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Young Adult/Teen- Most Popular Title

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Children’s Fiction – most popular title

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular title

Minecraft Essential Handbook by Stephanie Milton

eBook Fiction – most requested title

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

People’s Choice - best book (selected through online voting)

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett