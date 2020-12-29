Top book choices at Buffalo & Erie County public libraries for 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What were the most requested and popular books at the Buffalo and Erie County public libraries in 2020?
The top picks ranged from best-selling novels to young adult and children's books.
More than 390,000 library patrons use the 37 locations within the Buffalo and Erie County public library system and bookmobile.
Here's the list for 2020:
Most requested book
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
Adult Fiction – most popular title
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Adult Non-Fiction – most popular title
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover
Young Adult/Teen- Most Popular Title
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Children’s Fiction – most popular title
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular title
Minecraft Essential Handbook by Stephanie Milton
eBook Fiction – most requested title
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title
Untamed by Glennon Doyle
People’s Choice - best book (selected through online voting)
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Library Employees’ Choice - best book
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett