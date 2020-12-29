x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

Top book choices at Buffalo & Erie County public libraries for 2020

The top picks ranged from best-selling novels to young adult and children's books.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What were the most requested and popular books at the Buffalo and Erie County public libraries in 2020?

The top picks ranged from best-selling novels to young adult and children's books.

More than 390,000 library patrons use the 37 locations within the Buffalo and Erie County public library system and bookmobile.

Here's the list for 2020:


Most requested book
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Adult Fiction – most popular title
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Adult Non-Fiction – most popular title
Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Young Adult/Teen- Most Popular Title
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Children’s Fiction – most popular title
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular title
Minecraft Essential Handbook by Stephanie Milton

eBook Fiction – most requested title
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title
Untamed by Glennon Doyle

People’s Choice - best book (selected through online voting)
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Library Employees’ Choice - best book
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett 

Related Articles