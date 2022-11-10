Tonight: Public's input needed in conversation on preserving items from Tops memorials

The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Frank Merriweather Library on 1324 Jefferson Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library and the Buffalo History Museum are asking for your input on how to best honor the lives and stories of those injured and killed at the Tops shooting in May.

The meeting is tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.

There are plans to preserve items from the memorials left there at the site such as artwork, flowers, candles, photographs, etc.

They also want to collect the stories everyone has from May 14.

First, they need to figure out how to do it all.

The library and history museum want to know what else the public would like to see preserved from that day and need your help figuring out the best plan.

That will also include who they need to partner with on this project.

Melissa Brown the Executive Director of the Buffalo History Museum says they will need to begin the preservation process very soon due to the changing weather.

Brown has already been speaking with the families of the victims and survivors.

"It is very traumatizing and most specifically to the families of those who have been directly impacted so we did engage in a private conversation with those individuals to gain a sense of how they felt about it," Brown said.

"Really there was a lot of support for collecting the items realizing we are coming up against winter and we just want to secure as much as possible and then worry about what will happen with those items after that. Essentially just securing those items is the first step."

Collection efforts have also happened after 9/11 and the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

If you can't make the meeting tonight, a zoom meeting will be held Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Click here for the link to join.