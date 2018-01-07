CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY - The City of Tonawanda Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Shelldon Bayley, a juvenile runaway.

Police say Bayley was last seen Saturday around 2 p.m. on Hinds Street in the City of Tonawanda.

He is white, roughly 6' tall, with hazel eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon Polo style shirt, maroon pants with rips on the legs, red and black Air Jordan high top sneakers, diamond stud earrings, and several rings on his fingers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in Bayley's whereabouts is asked to contact City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121 extension 0.

