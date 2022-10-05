History museum honoring veterans with free event

The guest of honor wrote a book about his time in the war where he acted as a combat medic.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda History Museum is honoring veterans this month.

The museum held a special event Tuesday night recognizing veterans who served in the Vietnam war.

Don Macswan, who is now the supervisor of the Town of Wheatfield served in a platoon that lost 90% of its troops during the 1968 Tet Offensive.

"Being a combat medic, everybody gets credit for being a combat person but the medics went through heck. I had many guys die in my arms and I had to write letters to many people. I don't think anybody appreciated the medics for what they did."

The North Tonawanda History Museum will hold another event on May 24 honoring World War II veterans.

"We are excited to recognize and honor veterans who fought for our country with these special guests; one who wrote about being in the war and two who were deeply involved in it, " Executive Director of the History Museum, Howard Roeske said.

That event will feature guest speakers who served in that war and it is a free event.