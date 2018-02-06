TONAWANDA, NY - Gateway Harbor in Tonawanda has announced its 2018 concert and events schedule.
Here's a look at what you have to look forward to in Tonawanda this summer:
Taste of the Tonawandas
- June 3, 12 - 7 p.m. in Gateway Harbor Park
- Food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists, live music.
Gateway Food Truck Thursdays
- Thursdays June 7 through August 30 (besides Canal Fest), 5 - 8 p.m. in Gateway Harbor Park
- Family fun nights with games, face painting, and balloon artists are June 28, July 26, August 9, and August 23
- 40 crafters/vendors joining trucks June 7, July 5, and August 2.
Old-Fashioned Street Dance
- June 9, 6 - 10 p.m. on Young Street
- 50's and 60's music, dance contests
Wednesday Night Canal Concert Series
- Wednesdays June 13 through August 29, 6 - 10 p.m.
- Schedule
Pizza Fest
- August 31, 5 - 9 p.m., Gateway Harbor Park
- Votes for "Best Pizza" and additional food options this year
For more information you can visit the Gateway Harbor's website.
