Cannabis grower hoping for first showcase in WNY

The Cannabis Grower's Showcase has been proposed for North Tonawanda.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Western New York cannabis grower is hoping to make local products more easily available with our region's first Cannabis Grower's Showcase in North Tonawanda.

The proposed project would be like a farmer's market for licensed dispensaries and cultivators to sell their surplus.

"So, there’s a benefit on education, that’s an easy one. Educate the public on this new industry and that’s something this farmer touched on. There is a revenue piece to. As described there’s a 4% additional tax that’s with these cannabis sales among other things," Austin Tylec, Mayor of North Tonawanda, said.