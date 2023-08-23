Cannabis grower hoping for first showcase in WNY

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Western New York cannabis grower is hoping to make local products more easily available with our region's first Cannabis Grower's Showcase in North Tonawanda.
The proposed project would be like a farmer's market for licensed dispensaries and cultivators to sell their surplus.
"So, there’s a benefit on education, that’s an easy one. Educate the public on this new industry and that’s something this farmer touched on. There is a revenue piece to. As described there’s a 4% additional tax that’s with these cannabis sales among other things," Austin Tylec, Mayor of North Tonawanda, said.
The proposal will be voted on at the next North Tonawanda council meeting in two weeks on September 5.