There's a bike lane battle going on right now in the city of Tonawanda.

Mayor Rick Davis wants to add a bike lane to Delaware Street where the town and the city meet. Under the proposal, the street would go from four to two lanes.

Davis says the lane will protect bicyclists by giving them a path into the city. He also says that this will prevent drivers from using the shoulder as an extra lane.

However, opponents of the proposal say the bike lane would add congestion and remove parking. They also pointed out that there's already the Rails-to-Trails path less than a mile to the east.

"There will be a lot more discussion coming down the road," Tonawanda Sun reporter Melissa Lang said. "The mayor said last week he's hopeful a compromise can be reached. One in which cyclists are welcomed onto Delaware, parking is maintained in some capacity, and safety and speed are maintained. "

You can read more about the debate in Friday's issue of the Tonawanda Sun.

© 2018 WGRZ