TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Tonawanda Town Board will hold a Monday meeting where an $8 million project will be discussed.

The town wants to build a new ice rink, sports field house, and a splash pad.

Town officials said there will be an open session where residents can talk about the project and share any concerns.

