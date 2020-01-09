Tonawanda Town Board approves disciplinary action against public safety dispatcher

According to the Buffalo News, Brett Rider had been under internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Tonawanda Town Board gave the supervisor and police department the green light Monday night to discipline a public safety dispatcher.

2 On Your Side spoke with Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger shortly after Monday's vote.

"We know what the action is going to be," he said. "We haven't taken steps on it and I'm not going to say it at this time what those steps are going to be."