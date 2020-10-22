Tonawanda Rails to Trails Bike Path tree planting underway

25 trees will be planted near an area where trees were removed in December 2019 for safety reasons.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Rails to Trails Bike Path will soon be a little greener thanks to the planting of 25 new trees along the route.

The trees replace ones that had to be removed by National Fuel for safety reasons back in December. The trees, some 30-40 years old, needed to be cleared between the bike path and homeowner's backyards along Gettysburg Avenue to provide access to an underground pipeline. The utility said the overgrowth on top of a high-pressure pipeline posed a significant safety hazard to those residents and those using the bike path.

Councilman and chair of the town's Youth, Parks and Recreation Committee, Bill Conrad says the utility donated $5,000 towards the beautification effort.

“Thanks to a $5,000 donation from National Fuel, our Town of Tonawanda Rails to Trails bike path is returning to its roots. The additional trees will help to maintain our scenic views and contribute to the quality of life for all residents who use the path,” Conrad said. “I applaud National Fuel for heeding the call of this committee and responding to the residents’ concerns about the loss of greenery in the area. I thank my fellow board members for working on a creative solution to this problem.”