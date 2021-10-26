Tonawanda police headquarters renamed after officer killed in the line of duty

The headquarters was named to honor Officer Frank Pfonner, the only police officer killed in the line of duty in the Town of Tonawanda.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Tuesday the Tonawanda Police Department officially renamed its police headquarters on Sheridan Drive.

It will now be known as the 'Frank Pfonner Public Safety Building.'

Officer Pfonner died in a hit-and-run crash on Delaware Avenue back in 1923

"I think what's really important to this is that every police officer that works here and enters this building from now on, is going to recognize the Frank Pfonner name and always remember the sacrifice that he gave to our community," TTPD Chief James Stauffiger.

Descendants of Pfonner were at the ceremony and the family expressed their gratitude for the honor and recognition.