Tonawanda Police asking for help in identifying alleged thief, individuals using counterfeit bills

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police posted on social media Thursday, asking for the public's help in identifying a person who allegedly stole a credit card.

Police say they understand the person's face is hard to see in the video, but are hopeful the "distinct jacket design might be familiar to someone."

Those with tips are encouraged to call the tip line at 716-879-6606 or Detective Hearitt at 716-879-6666, with the complaint number 20-248433.

The same police department is also looking for help in identifying two individuals connected to allegedly passing counterfeit bills.

Those with tips are encouraged to call the tip line at (716) 879-6606 or Detective Campanella at (716) 879-6635, with complaint number 20-248473 for the man and 20-247469 for the woman.

