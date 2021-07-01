Tonawanda Police ask public's help in identifying two individuals

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police posted on social media asking the public to help identify two individuals.
The video posted has a date stamp of November 29, 2020 and a date stamp of around 9:08 a.m. The video zooms in on two individuals, a man and a woman.
The man appears to be wearing a Yankees hat and a black gaiter. He's also wearing what appears to be a black jacket.
The woman comes next in the video, and is wearing a hate, lightly colored mask, and a lightly colored jacket. She has straight brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Confidential Tip Line at 716-879-6606 or Detective Scranton at 716-879-6637. The complaint number is 20-246580.