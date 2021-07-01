Tonawanda Police ask public's help in identifying two individuals

The video, posted to the police's social media zooms in on what appears to be two individuals, a man and a woman.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police posted on social media asking the public to help identify two individuals.

The video posted has a date stamp of November 29, 2020 and a date stamp of around 9:08 a.m. The video zooms in on two individuals, a man and a woman.

The man appears to be wearing a Yankees hat and a black gaiter. He's also wearing what appears to be a black jacket.

The woman comes next in the video, and is wearing a hate, lightly colored mask, and a lightly colored jacket. She has straight brown hair.

Can you assist us in identifying individuals in this video? pic.twitter.com/PqVsh7o4vq — Town_Tonawanda_PD (@TTPD) January 6, 2021