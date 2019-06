TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A search is underway in the Town of Tonawanda for a missing person.

Police say 17-year-old Thalia Burgett was last seen on Saturday night at her home, but she left the house sometime overnight.

Burgett has long dark brown hair, has a nose piercing, and ear piercings. She also wears prescription glasses.

Officers hope the public can help find her. If you have any information please contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 879-6613.