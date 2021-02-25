Tonawanda mayor won't explain email spat with city officials while he was on vacation

One Mayor Davis email: 'I don't care what anyone's opinion is.'

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Mayor Rick David doesn’t want to talk about his recent vacation, but several people inside city of Towanda government are.

At first, says Common Council President Jenna Koch, "We didn’t even know he was out of town.” And while Mayor Davis has not confirmed it, 2 On Your Side has obtained copies of internal emails chronicling an odd tug of war over temporary powers in the mayor’s absence.

On February 5, the City of Tonawanda clerk sent the following email to all government department heads:

Minutes later, Mayor Davis sends an email to city department heads ordering them to ignore the previous email:

Koch then responds with this email:

Again, replying rapidly, Davis rejects the legal advice from the City Attorney:

Three days later, City Attorney S. Michael Rua emailed the mayor and all members of the Tonawanda Common Council to reiterate his legal opinion that Koch is temporarily in charge while Mayor Davis is out of town on vacation:

It was apparently quiet until February 12, when the Mayor’s administrative assistant Chuck Gilbert sent out this email announcing the Mayor’s return:

In last week's Common Council meeting, Koch entered the emails into the record and announced she had filed a formal complaint against Mayor David.

Koch tells 2 On Your Side that her concern was that there be somebody in charge in case of an emergency. She notes there is an ongoing pandemic and during Davis’ vacation there was a Winter Storm Warning.