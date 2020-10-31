Tonawanda hosting 'reverse' Halloween parade on Saturday

The 'reverse' parade will feature drive-thru trick-or-treating and those attending are encouraged to decorate their cars and bring a food donation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Communities are getting creative this Halloween so families can have fun during the holiday while stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The Town of Tonawanda is holding a "reverse" parade on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as a way for families to still get dressed up and receive candy. The parade is open to anyone living in the Ken-Ton area.

For the parade, cars will enter at the Decatur Road entrance of Lincoln Park, and drive through the park, exiting at the Parker Road intersection. Those attending are encouraged to decorate their cars and bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

At the end of the parade, staff and volunteers wearing masks and gloves will distribute clear bags of candy, until they run out. The candy will be sanitized and they will have some nut-free candy bags as well.