Tonawanda handyman sentenced for burglaries and thefts across Erie County

Anthony Busch will spend seven years behind bars after being convicted of stealing many items from peoples' homes.

A Tonawanda man will serve seven years in prison for stealing items from peoples' homes while doing work for them as a home improvement contractor.

Kyle Busch, 40, admitted to a series of burglaries and thefts across Erie County that took place last summer. In one instance, he stole credit cards, tools, jewelry and Buffalo Bills memorabilia from a residence in the Town of West Seneca while working.

He also admitted to stealing a large commercial trailer containing $50,000 worth of towing equipment from a Lancaster trucking company. 

In December, Busch pleaded guilty to two separate county of burglary and a grand larceny charge. 

He was sentenced Tuesday by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.

