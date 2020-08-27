Tonawanda Creek in Pendleton to reopen to two-way traffic on Friday

The portion of Tonwanda Creek Road that will reopen is between Irish Road and Campbell Boulevard.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Legislator announced on Thursday that Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton will reopen to two-way traffic this Friday.

“This was a great partnership between Erie and Niagara counties and I thank the Niagara County Department of Public Works for taking the lead in getting all this work done on time and under budget,” said Niagara County Legislator Tony Nemi.

The project was the last piece of the of Erie and Niagara County Tonawanda Creek slope stabilization and roadway reconstruction effort.