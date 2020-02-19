TONAWANDA, N.Y. — We are now hearing from a witness to that horrific double fatal crash over the weekend in the Town of Tonawanda.

Ethan Fingold says, not only did he see the crash, but also, knew one of the victims.

On Friday around 11 p.m., Fingold, a gas station attendant at the Mobil on Sheridan Drive was closing out his register, about to end his shift, when a violent car crash outside shook him.

"I had my headphones on. I had no idea what was going on, I went outside and it was like a scene from a movie and I don't want to get into specifics or describe what I seen it was just one of the worst things ever to possibly happen," Fingold said.

Tonawanda Police say 21-year-old Tyler Lichtenberger was behind the wheel of a white Ford Focus.

He was with his girlfriend, Gianna Ameno, also 21 years old.

Police say they were going over 100 miles per hour.

And, in a terrible coincidence, Ethan says he's known Gianna's family for years.

"It hits home for me because I've known Gianna's dad my entire life. He's always supported me. So, for that to happen it just shook me up. My condolences and my respect and prayers go out to Joseph Baker the father and Gianna and Tyler and everyone involved," Fingold said.

Also remembering Gianna is Lou Billittier, the co-owner of Chefs on the Go, where Gianna Ameno worked for several months late last year as a cashier.

"It's such a sad event just in general it really touched a lot of my workers here because they were friends with her and she was such a good person that we're devastated we really are," Billittier said.

Police tell us at this point, there's nothing to show that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, but investigators are awaiting toxicology tests.

Investigators say those results are expected in several months.

Lichtenberger and Ameno had a son together, police say he is in the care of his grandmother.

