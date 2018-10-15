TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Tonawanda Coke was expected to shut down early next week, however the company closed its doors Sunday morning.

According to the State Department of Environmental Conservation, clean-up efforts are already underway at the plant. The DEC says it will be using 'rigorous' oversight as the plant begins to purge and flare coke ovens out of its piping and battery system using nitrogen and steam.

"The site has to be cleaned up the best that it can," said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger. "Is it going to be cleaned up to a residential community standards probably not but we want it cleaned up at least to a commercial standards."

Emminger also said that the town will need to assist the 50 people who are out of work due to the closure.

2 On Your Side wanted to know how this will affect the local economy, Emminger believes it will not be a significant loss.

"Well when you have a shut down they are responsible for taxes still, just because the place is going to be vacant and not operating they will be responsible for taxes. Tonawanda Coke pays to the town as of 2018 were only and I use only in quotes, 'only $70,000.'"

After the shutdown, the DEC will also be working with other agencies like the Federal EPA to both stabilize the facility, close tanks and dispose of hazardous materials. There will also be an immediate onsite investigation to seek out any contamination and develop a cleanup plan.

After the clean up process is complete the property will more than likely be put back on the market.

"It's a large industrial site that is in the town and usually we have success selling those kinds of sites when they are put on the market" said Emminger.

