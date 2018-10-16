TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The last of Tonawanda Coke's ovens have been shut down. That's according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The DEC has confirmed that on Monday, the last of the remaining 30 coke ovens were fully emptied. This process marks the end of coke production at the facility. At one point, Tonawanda Coke had 60 ovens in operation.

In a statement, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said the following:

"With the shutdown of the last 30 coke ovens at Tonawanda Coke, we are moving this community one step closer to being free of this facility's billowing smokestacks. DEC will continue to oversee operations until the job is complete, monitoring every step of the shutdown of Tonawanda Coke, and advancing the cleanup of any contamination this facility leaves behind."

The shutdown of operations at Tonawanda Coke began on Sunday. As for what's next, DEC officials say the system gas lines will continued to be purged and the battery ovens will be cooled.

Shutdown operations are expected to continue for the rest of the week.

