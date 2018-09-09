TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Tonawanda Coke has a DEC hearing coming up on October 10, and another federal hearing next week could keep them from staying open. But now, Tonawanda Coke's attorneys are fighting back to keep a possible shutdown from happening.

Attorneys for the plant submitted a written response to Federal Judge William Skretny, saying there is no legal basis for an immediate shutdown.

The attorneys are using two main arguments as to why there is no legal basis for a shutdown.

The first, is claiming saying the government has no authority to shut them down. Included in their official response, lawyers say, "To fine an organization as a criminal enterprise, a court must find that the organization was conceived in crime and performed little or no legitimate business activity."

Their second claim, is that fears of harm from the plant are unsubstantiated and create a fear of the unknown.

This all comes before Tonwanda Coke's next federal hearing on Monday, where Federal Judge William Skretny could potentially decide whether or not to shut down the plant.

A shutdown, attorneys say, would lead to millions of dollars in catastrophic damages, especially as they state the plant is trying to cooperate with the DEC.

2 On Your Side did receive a response from the United States government to Tonawanda Coke's statements, saying in part, "The facts and arguments made by the government in its' submissions and statements to the court have been based on information provided to the government by the EPA and the DEC as a result of numerous inspections they have conducted at Tonawanda Coke."

