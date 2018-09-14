BUFFALO, NY-- The Tonawanda Coke Corporation was back in court on Friday for a probation violation hearing.

Prosecutors say that Tonawanda Coke continues to release poisonous gas from its coke oven operations, violating its probation. But, the plant says that it is making changes and wants a judge to allow the company more time to continue to do this.

Initially, Tonawanda Coke’s attorneys filed a motion for continuance of the hearing, but judge ruled they had sufficient time to prepare and began Friday's hearing at 9:30am.

The government said in court they had seven witnesses and 150+ exhibits of evidence. They only got to 4 witnesses on the stand for testimony and cross examination. Judge William Skretny, who is presiding over the case, said the government was “dragging its feet” with witnesses and said no more witnesses to the stand. He said the additional witnesses can file "concise affidavits" by 8:30am Monday in lieu of being on the stand. Judge Skretny said he was concerned about time constraints.

In his opening statement, U.S. Atty. Aaron Mango said Tonawanda Coke “just ignores environmental regulations, ignores environmental statutes.”

The first witness for the government was Melissa Colley, a U.S. probation officer. She was assigned to oversee Tonawanda Coke. She said violations by Tonawanda Coke were outlined in a monthly report that the company had to give her.

Lester Weinheimer, 41-year DEC employee, was the second witness. He is currently an environmental engineering technician. He testified about ‘visual emission observation’ - opacity of the emissions coming from the waste heat stack and how it looked. Twenty percent opacity (how see-through the emissions are) is allowed. Any higher is a violation. His observations are only visual, but don’t reveal what’s actually in the plume.

Defense attorneys said in court visual observations don't give any insight into what's in the emissions and can sway 15% in either direction.

Colley testified about Tonawanda Coke emissions violations from May-September 2018. Highest opacity violation 2 On Your Side saw evidence of in court was 66%.

Wade Griffin, a former Tonawanda Coke employee testified for the government. He described the conditions as "messy, hot, almost made you want to puke." He said workers changed the way they did things when inspectors were there. Griffin testified that he and others were ordered to remove flue caps when an opacity alarm went off. That, he said, released pressure and reduced opacity.

The defense tried to disqualify/discredit Griffin, saying he was biased because he was fired and that he lied about employment dates. Griffin said that he had quit. Judge Skretny allowed him to testify.

The final government witness was Michael Emery. He has worked with the NYS DEC for 24 years. He is currently the regional air pollution control engineer. He testified about opacity reports and plant inspections he conducted. He said Tonawanda Coke was cooperative with the DEC, even on unannounced visits to the plant. He said in court he believes Tonawanda Coke has a "low commitment to fix opacity problems" and has suspicions the company changes its operations when inspectors are there.

Emery said in court benzene levels were 97.2 PPM from over door 75 during an inspection on September 10. He said that wouldn't affect opacity coming from the stack. Benzene levels from the stack were 2.25 PPM.

Following a lunch break, Tonawanda Coke will get the opportunity to present their case to the court.

