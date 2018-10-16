TONAWANDA, NY - Tonawanda Coke, in the midst of shutting down, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Monday, the corporation released a statement announcing its shutdown saying in part, "largely due to the financial obligations of its criminal sentence, significant and unanticipated expenses, the loss of a funding source, and the multiple and coordinated enforcement actions brought by various government agencies, Tonawanda Coke cannot continue operations."

They also filed a petition for bankruptcy that same day.

According that petition by Tonawanda Coke, its property is in need of immediate attention because, "it poses or is alleged to pose a threat of imminent and identifiable hazard to public health and safety."

The hazard itself was not specified, but the plant has been under continuous scrutiny by the DEC over air quality concerns.

