TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - A U.S. Bankruptcy judge ruled Friday morning that Tonawanda Coke employees can be paid.

Workers were supposed to be paid on Thursday, but the money was never deposited into their accounts.

The attorney handling Tonawanda Coke's bankruptcy case, Garry Graber with Hodgson Russ LLP, said the money was locked up in court motions.

Tonawanda Coke filed for bankruptcy on Monday, and in order to pay their former employees Graber says they needed to file a pre-bankruptcy wage motion. But they didn't file it until Wednesday night.

During a hearing Friday morning, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan granted the motion to pay the workers.

Graber tells 2 On Your Side he expects the workers will get their money today.

