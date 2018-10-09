BUFFALO, N.Y. — Executives and attorneys for Tonawanda Coke were back in federal court for a hearing Monday.

The hearing began at 2 p.m. before Judge William Skretny, and a decision was not reached as far as whether the plant would have to shut down.

Now, Tonawanda Coke is due back again Friday morning.

Attorneys for the plant submitted a written response to Judge Skretny, saying there is no legal basis for an immediate shutdown. They add that a shutdown would lead to millions of dollars in catastrophic damages.

More: What Exactly Does Tonawanda Coke Make?

More: DEC to Investigate Fire at Tonawanda Coke

More: DEC Orders Cease and Desist on Tonawanda Coke

Clean air advocates say if Tonawanda Coke is forced to shut down it would be a historic decision that would set the precedent for how the courts value corporations and private profit versus the health and safety of a community and employees.

Tonawanda Coke also has a state DEC hearing scheduled for October 10.

© 2018 WGRZ