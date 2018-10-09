BUFFALO, N.Y. — Executives and attorneys for Tonawanda Coke are due back in federal court today for a hearing during which a judge could decide whether or not to shut down the plant.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. before Judge William Skretny.

Attorneys for the plant submitted a written response to Judge Skretny, saying there is no legal basis for an immediate shutdown.

They add that a shutdown would lead to millions of dollars in catastrophic damages.

Clean air advocates say if Tonawanda Coke is forced to shut down it would be a historic decision that would set the precedent for how the courts value corporations and private profit versus the health and safety of a community and employees.

Tonawanda Coke also has a state DEC hearing scheduled for October 10th.

