TONAWANDA, N.Y. - As Tonawanda Coke continues the shutdown process, the company issued a press release on Monday morning, listing the reasons for the closing.

"Sadly, largely due to the financial obligations of its criminal sentence, significant and unanticipated expenses, the loss of a funding source, and the multiple and coordinated enforcement actions brought by various government agencies, Tonawanda Coke cannot continue operations," the press release stated. "The Company began considering this decision last week and immediately started to plan an orderly and safe shutdown process in direct consultation with DEC and EPA."

The statement also claims that Tonawanda Coke operated under the belief that the shutdown plan would be kept quiet. When word leaked on Friday, employees learned about the decision through the media instead of from the company.

"Despite the disappointing change in circumstance, we are doing our best to ensure a safe and orderly shutdown. We extend a debt of gratitude to all our workers, and sincerely apologize that circumstances beyond our control brought about this untimely end to the Company’s existence," the statement explained.

Additional questions for the company have been directed to Hodgson Russ LLP, counsel for Tonawada Coke.

While the com[amy decided to end operations, they were under pressure from community activists and politicians to do so.

According to court papers released on Friday, the government believes "Tonawanda Coke does not intend to make its final community service payment of $2,037,291," and is asking for Tonawanda Coke for its financial records.

Friday night, the DEC announced the state would oversee a safe shutdown of Tonawanda Coke and that the company intends to surrender its air permits which allow it to operate.

The Department of Labor says it will assist workers who lose their jobs. The DOL will also provide services at the following locations:

Buffalo Career Center, 284 Main Street, Buffalo (716) 851-8258

Niagara Falls Career Center, Trott ACCESS Building, 1001 11th Street, Niagara Falls (716) 278-8258

