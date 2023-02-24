Tonawanda Caddyshacks restaurant/bar planned for two Tonawanda golf courses

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A new operator is taking over restaurant and bar concessions at two Town of Tonawanda golf courses.
Aaron LaMarca expects to sign a contract March 1 with the town to take over restaurant and bar operations at the Sheridan Park Golf Course on East Park Drive and the Brighton Park Golf Course on Brompton Road. Both sites had been operated by Comfort Concessions and Catering.
Tonawanda Caddyshacks will offer a full bar, as well as basic sandwiches, wraps, salads and daily breakfast offerings, as well as a clam bar on weekends offering raw, steamed and grilled clams.