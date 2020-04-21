TONAWANDA, N.Y. — While we may be apart these days, we are not alone. That's why parades like this one have become a heart-warming part of daily life these days.

This one in Tonawanda had the added bonus, it featured a lot of dogs.

Preston Miller's family says he loves dogs and that he never wanted a birthday party until this year. He turned 13 on Monday, so to make the day special, his family took to Facebook and asked people to drive by with their dogs.

The people of Tonawanda showed up in droves with their furry friends to wish Preston a happy birthday.

