'Together' mural is now on display along Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local leaders gathered Friday on Elmwood Avenue to show off a new completed mural called "Together."

Casey Kelly Perez was the artist behind the mural. While she was creating this piece, she said she had the chance to talk to a lot of community members.

"It was a lot of fun to design this mural and to paint it, and I had the experience of a lot of people walk by and have conversations with them," Kelly Perez said.

"Buffalo is a very special place, and my hope is that when people walk by this, it might brighten their day, and I truly appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the public art initiative in Buffalo, and hope that everyone will take the time to experience this and all the great things that are out there."

This mural is located at 902 Elmwood Avenue, on the south facing wall of Hard Core Tattoo.