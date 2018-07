BUFFALO, N.Y. —A 17-month old baby and 54 year old woman are dead following a shooting in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood overnight.

According to Buffalo Police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the 200 block of Grape Street between North Street and Best Street.

Two males, ages 34 and 48 were also shot, but they were treated at released from ECMC.

Police are holding an 11:15am press conference to provide more details in the investigation.

