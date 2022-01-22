Tobogganing starts Sunday at Chestnut Ridge Park

The toboggan chutes will open at 10 a.m. Sunday. Toboggan rentals will be available inside the park casino, and some safety measures will be in place.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With this week's snow totals piling up, this news should probably come as no surprise: Tobogganing season is back at Chestnut Ridge Park.

The toboggan chutes will open at 10 a.m. Toboggan rentals will be available inside the park casino.

Some safety measures will be in place.

"Mask use is required regardless of vaccination status to enter the toboggan chute," according to Erie County Parks.

There should be some fresh snow to winter-weather lovers who arrive Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday for Southern Erie and last until 10 a.m. Sunday. Areas within Southern Erie County can expect 4 to 6 inches of snow.



Get excited! Tobogganing will be available starting tomorrow at Chestnut Ridge at 10AM! Mask use is required regardless of vaccination status to enter the Toboggan Chute. Toboggans can be rented at the Cafe inside the Casino! pic.twitter.com/LKYclzwb7d — Erie County Parks (@ErieCountyParks) January 21, 2022