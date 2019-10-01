The first lion cub born at the Buffalo Zoo in 25 years will now make his new den in Denver.

Tobias, the two-year-old African lion, has been sent to the Mile High city with hopes he will successfully breed with either of the zoo's two resident female lions, three-year-old Kamara or six-year-old Neliah.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums recommended the transfer as part of its Species Survival Plan (SSP).

"Participating in programs and partnerships like the SSP is one of the most important things we do at the Buffalo Zoo to save wildlife," said Buffalo Zoo President and CEO, Norah Fletchall. " From his birth here at the Zoo, which was a long time coming, to his future in Denver, Tobias represents the science-based work taking place right here in Buffalo to help this iconic species and many others."

Tobias leaves behind mom Lelie and father Tiberius along with lions Lusaka, Asha, Amirah, Roary, Shona and Acacia.