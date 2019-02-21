The costs of prescription drugs can place a huge burden on a family, but there are ways to tap into better prices if you know where to look.
Dr. John Gilmore is a family doctor in Houston who took his expertise to the internet and started a YouTube channel several years ago.
“I learned that there were medical videos on YouTube, and I thought, wow, this is a great way to reach people," he said.
Today, Gilmore has 500,000 subscribers who watch him perform medical procedures and discuss a host of other medical topics, including how to save money on prescription medications.
He offers the following tips:
- Call around to different pharmacies and ask what the cash price of the generic medication is. Cash price is the cost without insurance.
- Don’t assume insurance is the way to go.
“If it’s a generic product, often times, and this is sad but true, the co-pay and the price that they are going to pay for that medication with their insurance is more expensive than the simple cash price,” Gilmore said.
- Use a price comparison tool online like Good RX.com or retailmenot.com.
“It will tell you who has the best price in the area and often will have a coupon that you can print right out," he said.
Gilmore demonstrated how it works by putting the name of a generic medication and a zip code in the search bar of GoodRx.com. It then provided a list of pharmacies and the price they offer. The prices ranged from $35 to $29, however, an online coupon offer brought the price down to $19.
Gilmore adds that doctors' offices, pharmacies, and drug manufacturers might also offer coupons.
- Ask your doctor for free medication.
“If you need something to get you through that co-pay time or the beginning of the year time where it’s a little bit more difficult, ask for samples. You’d be surprised what we can do," he said.